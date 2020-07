Amenities

Location, Location, Location. This town home is located in the heart of Scottsdale, minutes from, shopping, dining, Freeways, parks and Old Town. This bright and open two bedroom 1 3/4 bath offers a great layout, tile flooring in all the right area's and natural paint, assigned covered parking. Great community with mature landscaping, community pool and spa. Don't miss this opportunity.