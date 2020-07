Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

ONE BEDROOM PLUS DEN SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN CASITA REAL. THIS COMPLEX IS CLOSE AND CONVENIENT TO THE BEST OF DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE NIGHT LIFE, SHOPPING AND DINING PLUS THE LIBRARY, CIVIC CENTER AND SO MUCH MORE. SPACIOUS UNIT JUST UNDER 1000 SQ FT., FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AND A DINING AREA RIGHT OFF OF KITCHEN. PRIVATE PATIO WITH STORAGE AREA. ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. RENTAL TAX OF 1.75% WILL BE ADDED TO RENT. TENANT PAYS WATER, ELECTRIC, CABLE AND INTERNET