Scottsdale, AZ
8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive

8551 North Timberlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8551 North Timberlane Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful home for lease in McCormick Ranch. Spacious living area with an open floor plan and gorgeous backyard great for entertaining. Two covered patios, large diving pool and fire pit. Large master suite with custom closet. Two over sized guest bedrooms with an adjacent bathroom. Large powder room. Stone fireplace and adjustable lighting. Beautiful flooring thru-out the home. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laundry room with utility sink. A wealth of shopping and dining options. Seville Shopping Center offers salons, boutiques and jewelry and decor shops, plus a wine bar and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive have any available units?
8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive have?
Some of 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive offer parking?
No, 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive has a pool.
Does 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive has units with dishwashers.
