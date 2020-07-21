8551 N TIMBERLANE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool

Beautiful home for lease in McCormick Ranch. Spacious living area with an open floor plan and gorgeous backyard great for entertaining. Two covered patios, large diving pool and fire pit. Large master suite with custom closet. Two over sized guest bedrooms with an adjacent bathroom. Large powder room. Stone fireplace and adjustable lighting. Beautiful flooring thru-out the home. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laundry room with utility sink. A wealth of shopping and dining options. Seville Shopping Center offers salons, boutiques and jewelry and decor shops, plus a wine bar and restaurants.