All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8535 E CATALINA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8535 E CATALINA Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

8535 E CATALINA Drive

8535 East Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8535 East Catalina Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Short term vacation rental* Just bring your bags and toothbrush! Fully furnished turnkey home with a pool & garage! Close to everything Old Town has to offer. Only minutes away from baseball stadiums, restaurants, malls, golfing & all the entertainment that South Scottsdale is known for! Very large and well equipped Pima Park is right across the street, great for entertaining the kids while visiting. Split floorplan 2 master bedrooms (1 w/ king 1 w/ 2 queens) both on suite baths, 2 guest bedrooms with 2 full bunks, sleeps 14. Full size front load washer & dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 E CATALINA Drive have any available units?
8535 E CATALINA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8535 E CATALINA Drive have?
Some of 8535 E CATALINA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 E CATALINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8535 E CATALINA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 E CATALINA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8535 E CATALINA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8535 E CATALINA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8535 E CATALINA Drive offers parking.
Does 8535 E CATALINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8535 E CATALINA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 E CATALINA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8535 E CATALINA Drive has a pool.
Does 8535 E CATALINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8535 E CATALINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 E CATALINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 E CATALINA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College