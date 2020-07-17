8535 E CATALINA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Short term vacation rental* Just bring your bags and toothbrush! Fully furnished turnkey home with a pool & garage! Close to everything Old Town has to offer. Only minutes away from baseball stadiums, restaurants, malls, golfing & all the entertainment that South Scottsdale is known for! Very large and well equipped Pima Park is right across the street, great for entertaining the kids while visiting. Split floorplan 2 master bedrooms (1 w/ king 1 w/ 2 queens) both on suite baths, 2 guest bedrooms with 2 full bunks, sleeps 14. Full size front load washer & dryer!