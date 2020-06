Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This beautiful home is nestled next to the greenbelt walking and bike path in a lovely neighborhood near many amenities such as Talking Stick, shopping, restaurants and with easy access to the 101 and other main streets. McCormick ranch has parks, tennis courts, a golf clubhouse with a beautiful course and a first class swimming facility which is minutes away.