All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8531 E BERRIDGE Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM

8531 E BERRIDGE Lane

8531 East Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8531 East Berridge Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beach Bungalow minutes to Old Town. Perfect location on a cul de sac streeet in a non-hoa neighborhood. This adorable single level home has a large kitchen, charming brick fireplace french doors off the entire back of the home and gorgeous real wood beams. Kitchen has cooktop, built in microwave and oven , walk in pantry and stainless hood. Backyard find a large piece of grass, covered patio with bistro lights, a bar and jacuzzi tub. Newer AC unit, brand new water heater and drip system. Recently painted inside. Close to Talking stick, shopping, dining, large park and old town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane have any available units?
8531 E BERRIDGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane have?
Some of 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8531 E BERRIDGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane offer parking?
No, 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane have a pool?
No, 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8531 E BERRIDGE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College