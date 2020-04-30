8531 E BERRIDGE Lane

Amenities

Beach Bungalow minutes to Old Town. Perfect location on a cul de sac streeet in a non-hoa neighborhood. This adorable single level home has a large kitchen, charming brick fireplace french doors off the entire back of the home and gorgeous real wood beams. Kitchen has cooktop, built in microwave and oven , walk in pantry and stainless hood. Backyard find a large piece of grass, covered patio with bistro lights, a bar and jacuzzi tub. Newer AC unit, brand new water heater and drip system. Recently painted inside. Close to Talking stick, shopping, dining, large park and old town.