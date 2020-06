Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

THIS IS AN AMAZING FURNISHED SOUTH SCOTTSDALE PROPERTY LOCATED INT EH HEART OF IT ALL. JUST MINUTES FROM TEMPE, SHORT DRIVE TO THE CASINO OR SPRING TRAINING AND 15 MINUTES TO WASTE MANAGEMENT AND BARRETT JACKSON AUCTION GROUNDS. THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO RELAX. OPEN KITCHEN, GORGEOUS PATIO WITH PIZZA OVEN AND WATER FEATURE.. Month to Month rental $3000 includes utilities Annual lease is $3000 per month utilities not included.