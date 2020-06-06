8450 E ROOSEVELT Street

Amenities

Available for immediate move-in! Great Scottsdale Location! Close to Tempe, Old Town Scottsdale and Sky Harbor, Quick access to the 101 from the neighborhood. 2 Story Townhouse has 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, powder room and laundry downstairs. Great upgraded unit with modern designer colors, quartz kitchen counters, wood look tile, neutral carpet upstairs. Unit also has new windows for great energy efficiency. Private patio for grilling and relaxing and a garden! Summerfield community has mature green landscaping throughout, 4 pools and a shared carport with your own large storage unit.