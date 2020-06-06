All apartments in Scottsdale
8450 E ROOSEVELT Street

8450 East Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

8450 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available for immediate move-in! Great Scottsdale Location! Close to Tempe, Old Town Scottsdale and Sky Harbor, Quick access to the 101 from the neighborhood. 2 Story Townhouse has 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, powder room and laundry downstairs. Great upgraded unit with modern designer colors, quartz kitchen counters, wood look tile, neutral carpet upstairs. Unit also has new windows for great energy efficiency. Private patio for grilling and relaxing and a garden! Summerfield community has mature green landscaping throughout, 4 pools and a shared carport with your own large storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
8450 E ROOSEVELT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
8450 E ROOSEVELT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street pet-friendly?
No, 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street offer parking?
Yes, 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street offers parking.
Does 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street have a pool?
Yes, 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street has a pool.
Does 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street have accessible units?
No, 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8450 E ROOSEVELT Street has units with dishwashers.
