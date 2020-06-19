8444 E Piccadilly Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

HUGE OUTDOOR SPACE - 5 BEDROOM OLD TOWN HOME! - Property Id: 270207



This unique 5 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is minutes from the 101 and Old Town Scottsdale and in the best location to quickly get to any of the hot spots Scottsdale has to offer! Enjoy incredible dining, shopping, golf, biking, bars, clubs, casinos and the Giants, Cubs and D Backs Stadium, all just minutes away! This open and airy home comes fully stocked and is decorated beautifully. Fully renovated with personal touches throughout. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270207

Property Id 270207



(RLNE5739959)