Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8444 E Piccadilly Rd

8444 East Picadilly Road · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8444 East Picadilly Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HUGE OUTDOOR SPACE - 5 BEDROOM OLD TOWN HOME! - Property Id: 270207

This unique 5 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is minutes from the 101 and Old Town Scottsdale and in the best location to quickly get to any of the hot spots Scottsdale has to offer! Enjoy incredible dining, shopping, golf, biking, bars, clubs, casinos and the Giants, Cubs and D Backs Stadium, all just minutes away! This open and airy home comes fully stocked and is decorated beautifully. Fully renovated with personal touches throughout. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270207
Property Id 270207

(RLNE5739959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8444 E Piccadilly Rd have any available units?
8444 E Piccadilly Rd has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8444 E Piccadilly Rd have?
Some of 8444 E Piccadilly Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8444 E Piccadilly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8444 E Piccadilly Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8444 E Piccadilly Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8444 E Piccadilly Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8444 E Piccadilly Rd offer parking?
No, 8444 E Piccadilly Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8444 E Piccadilly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8444 E Piccadilly Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8444 E Piccadilly Rd have a pool?
No, 8444 E Piccadilly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8444 E Piccadilly Rd have accessible units?
No, 8444 E Piccadilly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8444 E Piccadilly Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8444 E Piccadilly Rd has units with dishwashers.
