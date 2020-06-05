All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 23 2020 at 10:34 AM

8443 E JACKRABBIT Road

8443 East Jackrabbit Road · No Longer Available
Location

8443 East Jackrabbit Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming Park Scottsdale Rental! Roof, Windows, and AC (4 Years) have been updated in the past 8 years! Kitchen Backsplash is new plus the interior has been newly painted!! The inviting living room radiates hospitality and charm, while the adjoining kitchen is ideal for the cook who does not want to be separated from family and guests. The updated kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances has large island eating bar for impromptu meals or buffet service as well as ample storage and counter space.The dining area is perfect for intimate meals or hosting dinner parties. The large low maintenance backyard with fire pit provides plenty of space for outdoor living and entertaining.The master bedroom with en suite bath provides a wonderful place to relax at day's end and the two bedrooms are perfect for family, guests, in-home office or storage. This wonderful home is conveniently located to Old Town Scottsdale, restaurants, shopping, parks, bike and walking paths, Scottsdale Trolley stop on the corner and the 101 freeway.

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road have any available units?
8443 E JACKRABBIT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road have?
Some of 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road currently offering any rent specials?
8443 E JACKRABBIT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road pet-friendly?
No, 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road offer parking?
Yes, 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road offers parking.
Does 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road have a pool?
No, 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road does not have a pool.
Does 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road have accessible units?
No, 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8443 E JACKRABBIT Road has units with dishwashers.
