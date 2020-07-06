8431 East Montebello Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool

Premium end unit in desirable Scottsdale location. Entire condo has been renovated with quality materials. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan, Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master suite with bonus built-in vanity area. Large covered patio with storage unit. Quiet community with lush plants and community pool. Only minutes from Old town Scottsdale and 101 Freeway. Well cared for unit by owner.

No pets allowed for this unit.

$50/month discount offered for leases 18-month or longer. Listed rental already reflects the discount.