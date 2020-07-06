All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8431 East Montebello Avenue - 1
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:24 AM

8431 East Montebello Avenue - 1

8431 East Montebello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8431 East Montebello Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Premium end unit in desirable Scottsdale location. Entire condo has been renovated with quality materials. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan, Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master suite with bonus built-in vanity area. Large covered patio with storage unit. Quiet community with lush plants and community pool. Only minutes from Old town Scottsdale and 101 Freeway. Well cared for unit by owner.
No pets allowed for this unit.
$50/month discount offered for leases 18-month or longer. Listed rental already reflects the discount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

