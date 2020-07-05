All apartments in Scottsdale
8425 E KEIM Drive

8425 East Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8425 East Keim Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please ask about our DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! A beautiful charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in Scottsdale.Situated in the middle of Park Scottsdale this home features custom white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, porcelain wood tile in all the traffic areas and master bedroom, white plantation shutters, gorgeous brick fireplace, recessed lighting, subway style white back splash, custom light fixtures, dual pane windows, endearing bathroom cabinets, and lush, mature landscaping that shades the entire home. Home includes a two car garage and washer and dryer. Fantastic location close to the 101 freeway, the greenbelt, parks, restaurants, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 E KEIM Drive have any available units?
8425 E KEIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 E KEIM Drive have?
Some of 8425 E KEIM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 E KEIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8425 E KEIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 E KEIM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8425 E KEIM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8425 E KEIM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8425 E KEIM Drive offers parking.
Does 8425 E KEIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8425 E KEIM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 E KEIM Drive have a pool?
No, 8425 E KEIM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8425 E KEIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8425 E KEIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 E KEIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 E KEIM Drive has units with dishwashers.

