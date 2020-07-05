8425 E KEIM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Please ask about our DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! A beautiful charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in Scottsdale.Situated in the middle of Park Scottsdale this home features custom white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, porcelain wood tile in all the traffic areas and master bedroom, white plantation shutters, gorgeous brick fireplace, recessed lighting, subway style white back splash, custom light fixtures, dual pane windows, endearing bathroom cabinets, and lush, mature landscaping that shades the entire home. Home includes a two car garage and washer and dryer. Fantastic location close to the 101 freeway, the greenbelt, parks, restaurants, shopping and schools.