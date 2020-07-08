8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Unfurnished, Looking for minimum one year lease. Located within the 36 hole Grayhawk golf course community featuring 24 hour guarded entry. 12 feet flat ceilings thru out. Gourmet chef's kitchen, Heavily upgraded, boasting a split master bedroom with direct access to the cozy spa just outside. This unique floorplan offers 3 bedrooms + 2 addtl BONUS ROOMS perfect for Home Office, Theater Room or Game/Exercise. Entertainment center TV and other equipment stay in as is condition. The comfortable back yard with maintenance-free artificial grass, features a large built-in BBQ island and patio setting to enjoy our wonderful Arizona weather. New AC unit will be in soon. Easy walking distance from the Monterey community pool and tennis courts. Minutes from world class shopping and dining.