Location

8416 East Diamond Rim Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Unfurnished, Looking for minimum one year lease. Located within the 36 hole Grayhawk golf course community featuring 24 hour guarded entry. 12 feet flat ceilings thru out. Gourmet chef's kitchen, Heavily upgraded, boasting a split master bedroom with direct access to the cozy spa just outside. This unique floorplan offers 3 bedrooms + 2 addtl BONUS ROOMS perfect for Home Office, Theater Room or Game/Exercise. Entertainment center TV and other equipment stay in as is condition. The comfortable back yard with maintenance-free artificial grass, features a large built-in BBQ island and patio setting to enjoy our wonderful Arizona weather. New AC unit will be in soon. Easy walking distance from the Monterey community pool and tennis courts. Minutes from world class shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have any available units?
8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have?
Some of 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive offer parking?
No, 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive has a pool.
Does 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 E DIAMOND RIM Drive has units with dishwashers.

