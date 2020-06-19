8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Another contemporary home redesigned by 'MwM' is now available for long term lease! 3 bedrooms with dual masters. 3 bath (2 en-suite) ready & waiting for immediate move-in. This is an incredible opportunity to live in a gorgeous home close to everything that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer, minutes from the finest restaurants, shops & nightlife. Open concept kitchen, with quartz counters & Island with stainless steel appliances, opens to oversized living areas with fireplace and sliders onto patio allows for indoor outdoor entertaining. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Privacy blinds throughout, Off street parking, Scottsdale Schools! Don't Delay, Apply Today!!!