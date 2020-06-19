All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue

8402 East Heatherbrae Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8402 East Heatherbrae Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Another contemporary home redesigned by 'MwM' is now available for long term lease! 3 bedrooms with dual masters. 3 bath (2 en-suite) ready & waiting for immediate move-in. This is an incredible opportunity to live in a gorgeous home close to everything that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer, minutes from the finest restaurants, shops & nightlife. Open concept kitchen, with quartz counters & Island with stainless steel appliances, opens to oversized living areas with fireplace and sliders onto patio allows for indoor outdoor entertaining. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Privacy blinds throughout, Off street parking, Scottsdale Schools! Don't Delay, Apply Today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have any available units?
8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have?
Some of 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8402 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
