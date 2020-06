Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home that offers spacious and bright living areas with a private yard, pool and spa. Featuring 3 bedrooms with a den. One car garage. Garage not for storage. Close to walking paths and hiking trails. The Fashion Square Mall is nearby as well as Old Town Scottsdale. The Loop 101 freeway is close by with Diamondback and Rockies Spring training within walking distance. A must see in Sunny Arizona. Hi Season and low season rates includes utilities. All deposits and other fees are required 30 days prior to occupancy. Off-season rate is $3,800 a month (May to Dec. 2020). Hi-season rate is $5,500 a month (Jan-April 2021). Pool service included. Fireplace decorative only.