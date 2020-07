Amenities

dishwasher fireplace key fob access microwave refrigerator

NOTHING left undone in this beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome situated in the heart of Scottsdale. AVAILABLE 6/15/2020.. Call Jude for keyless entry code.INCLUDES water, sewer and landscaping. Her number is 480-242-9202. Client MUST be accompanied by Realtor.Please fill out the AAR application form and send with $35 credit card payment for each tenant. We will write the lease if approved. NO Pets. Thank you