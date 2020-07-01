8338 E Monterosa St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 6BED/2BATH - OLD TOWN - PRIVATE POOL - FIRE PIT - Property Id: 245074



Totally renovated, 5 star luxury home: fire pit, private pool, BBQ grill, designer furnishings, outdoor dining, yard games & more. Located in the middle of Old Town and within minutes to hundreds of local entertainment attractions: Entertainment District, downtown Old Town, 10 golf courses, Fashion Square Mall, ASU, Camelback Mountain hiking, West World, restaurants, cafes, parks, biking and hiking paths and more! Fully furnished with new kitchen, new smart TVs, pool table, outdoor BBQ grill, outdoor seating, in-home washer and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer and basic household items. One dog under 30 pounds ok with deposit.

