Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

8338 E Monterosa St

8338 East Monterosa Street · (480) 495-1905
Location

8338 East Monterosa Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $3950 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Available 08/01/20 6BED/2BATH - OLD TOWN - PRIVATE POOL - FIRE PIT - Property Id: 245074

Totally renovated, 5 star luxury home: fire pit, private pool, BBQ grill, designer furnishings, outdoor dining, yard games & more. Located in the middle of Old Town and within minutes to hundreds of local entertainment attractions: Entertainment District, downtown Old Town, 10 golf courses, Fashion Square Mall, ASU, Camelback Mountain hiking, West World, restaurants, cafes, parks, biking and hiking paths and more! Fully furnished with new kitchen, new smart TVs, pool table, outdoor BBQ grill, outdoor seating, in-home washer and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer and basic household items. One dog under 30 pounds ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245074
Property Id 245074

(RLNE5868839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8338 E Monterosa St have any available units?
8338 E Monterosa St has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8338 E Monterosa St have?
Some of 8338 E Monterosa St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8338 E Monterosa St currently offering any rent specials?
8338 E Monterosa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 E Monterosa St pet-friendly?
No, 8338 E Monterosa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8338 E Monterosa St offer parking?
No, 8338 E Monterosa St does not offer parking.
Does 8338 E Monterosa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8338 E Monterosa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 E Monterosa St have a pool?
Yes, 8338 E Monterosa St has a pool.
Does 8338 E Monterosa St have accessible units?
No, 8338 E Monterosa St does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 E Monterosa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8338 E Monterosa St has units with dishwashers.
