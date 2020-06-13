All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

8338 E GRANADA Road

8338 East Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

8338 East Granada Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Unbelievable opportunity to make this fabulous, remodeled top to bottom, South Scottsdale ''SoSco'' home your new residence. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large family room, a massive inside laundry room, and beautiful grassy outdoor spaces, plus a newly resurfaced heated pebble tech pool and spa. Home features high-end finishes throughout including custom stained concrete floors; a state of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, a pantry and beautiful white cabinetry, subway tile backsplashes and stone countertops. The master retreat has a private exit to patio and spa.This designer home has great access to Old Town Scottsdale, Tempe, ASU & Sky Harbor Airport is just minutes away. You'll be just minutes from the best of South Scottsdale's entertainment, shoppin restaurants, and more! Located in the highly sought-after Scottsdale School District; schools include Hohokam Elementary, Superior Junior High, & Coronado High. Also just minutes from both Scottsdale Community College and ASU. Within a short bike ride to Eldorado Park, a 60-acre facility including a Community Center & Gym, Basketball court (indoor & outdoor), Greenbelt multi-use path, a Lake for fishing, a Swimming pool, Three ball fields (lighted), Wedge Skate Park, Two playgrounds, Ramadas, Picnic areas, a Soccer field, and Sand volleyball court (lighted). Also just minutes away from Salt River Fields, Butterfly Wonderland, Indoor Skydiving, the Phoenix Zoo and a whole host of other activities.

This is a MUST SEE for those looking to live in the South Scottsdale area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8338 E GRANADA Road have any available units?
8338 E GRANADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8338 E GRANADA Road have?
Some of 8338 E GRANADA Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8338 E GRANADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
8338 E GRANADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 E GRANADA Road pet-friendly?
No, 8338 E GRANADA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8338 E GRANADA Road offer parking?
Yes, 8338 E GRANADA Road offers parking.
Does 8338 E GRANADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8338 E GRANADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 E GRANADA Road have a pool?
Yes, 8338 E GRANADA Road has a pool.
Does 8338 E GRANADA Road have accessible units?
No, 8338 E GRANADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 E GRANADA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8338 E GRANADA Road has units with dishwashers.
