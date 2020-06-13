8338 E GRANADA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub volleyball court

Unbelievable opportunity to make this fabulous, remodeled top to bottom, South Scottsdale ''SoSco'' home your new residence. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large family room, a massive inside laundry room, and beautiful grassy outdoor spaces, plus a newly resurfaced heated pebble tech pool and spa. Home features high-end finishes throughout including custom stained concrete floors; a state of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, a pantry and beautiful white cabinetry, subway tile backsplashes and stone countertops. The master retreat has a private exit to patio and spa.This designer home has great access to Old Town Scottsdale, Tempe, ASU & Sky Harbor Airport is just minutes away. You'll be just minutes from the best of South Scottsdale's entertainment, shoppin restaurants, and more! Located in the highly sought-after Scottsdale School District; schools include Hohokam Elementary, Superior Junior High, & Coronado High. Also just minutes from both Scottsdale Community College and ASU. Within a short bike ride to Eldorado Park, a 60-acre facility including a Community Center & Gym, Basketball court (indoor & outdoor), Greenbelt multi-use path, a Lake for fishing, a Swimming pool, Three ball fields (lighted), Wedge Skate Park, Two playgrounds, Ramadas, Picnic areas, a Soccer field, and Sand volleyball court (lighted). Also just minutes away from Salt River Fields, Butterfly Wonderland, Indoor Skydiving, the Phoenix Zoo and a whole host of other activities.



This is a MUST SEE for those looking to live in the South Scottsdale area.