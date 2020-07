Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport parking pool

Breezy, 3 BR/2 BA townhouse on quiet street minutes from the 101 freeway, downtown Scottsdale, shopping and restaurants, and just 10 minutes from Tempe. Relax year 'round in heated pool or jacuzzi in complex. Pets welcome. Eat at inside dining area or use provided patio table and chairs. Generous kitchen and pantry storage. Private two space carport. Children's play area and basketball court on grounds.