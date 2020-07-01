All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 13 2019

8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive

8337 East San Rosendo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8337 East San Rosendo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Step into paradise in this fully furnished impeccable home in the heart of Mccormick Ranch. Each bedroom and bath feel like a luxury resort with the comforts of home. The meticulously landscaped backyard is conducive to relaxing and reflecting how wonderful it is to be in Scottsdale. Inside you'll find RH furnishings and top of the line bedding. Accessible to the greenbelt,bikepaths and miles of walking paths. Minutes away from the finest shopping and restaurants. This is the ideal Scottsdale getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive have any available units?
8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive have?
Some of 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive offers parking.
Does 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive has a pool.
Does 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive has units with dishwashers.

