8337 E SAN ROSENDO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Step into paradise in this fully furnished impeccable home in the heart of Mccormick Ranch. Each bedroom and bath feel like a luxury resort with the comforts of home. The meticulously landscaped backyard is conducive to relaxing and reflecting how wonderful it is to be in Scottsdale. Inside you'll find RH furnishings and top of the line bedding. Accessible to the greenbelt,bikepaths and miles of walking paths. Minutes away from the finest shopping and restaurants. This is the ideal Scottsdale getaway.