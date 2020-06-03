All apartments in Scottsdale
8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE --
8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE --

8333 East via Paseo Del Norte · (480) 792-9500
Location

8333 East via Paseo Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1912 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One of a kind Townhouse in McCormick Ranch. Quiet, luxury neighborhood just off the Scottsdale Greenbelt. This home features a light,bright open floor plan with tile accents throughout, a fireplace, several balconies, wood flooring, granite counters, and limestone in the bathrooms. Everybedroom has a private bath and walk-in closet. Along with solid-core interior doors, a private entry and a two-plus attached car garage with a beautiful, top-of-theline, stain-resistant floor coating. Don't miss the Community pool, spa and barbecue. Walk to Starbucks, The Vig, Lucis and LA Fitness

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- have any available units?
8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- have?
Some of 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- currently offering any rent specials?
8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- pet-friendly?
No, 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- offer parking?
Yes, 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- does offer parking.
Does 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- have a pool?
Yes, 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- has a pool.
Does 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- have accessible units?
No, 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE -- has units with dishwashers.
