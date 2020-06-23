8307 E Vista De Valle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Remodeled Home in Pinnacle Peak Country Club. Great corner lot! Main house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Detached Guest house has bedroom, bathroom and light kitchen. Stylish upgrades include wood flooring, granite, stainless steel appliances, kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Guard Gated Community in a Golf Course Development within walking distance to fine dining, shopping, and easy access to 101. This is a must see!! Available 12/7/2018. Refundable Deposits: Security $2800, Cleaning $300. Non Refundable: One Time Admin Fee: $200, Application Fee $40 per adult.