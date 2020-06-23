All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8307 E Vista De Valle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8307 E Vista De Valle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8307 E Vista De Valle

8307 East Vista De Valle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8307 East Vista De Valle, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Remodeled Home in Pinnacle Peak Country Club. Great corner lot! Main house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Detached Guest house has bedroom, bathroom and light kitchen. Stylish upgrades include wood flooring, granite, stainless steel appliances, kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Guard Gated Community in a Golf Course Development within walking distance to fine dining, shopping, and easy access to 101. This is a must see!! Available 12/7/2018. Refundable Deposits: Security $2800, Cleaning $300. Non Refundable: One Time Admin Fee: $200, Application Fee $40 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 E Vista De Valle have any available units?
8307 E Vista De Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 E Vista De Valle have?
Some of 8307 E Vista De Valle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 E Vista De Valle currently offering any rent specials?
8307 E Vista De Valle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 E Vista De Valle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8307 E Vista De Valle is pet friendly.
Does 8307 E Vista De Valle offer parking?
No, 8307 E Vista De Valle does not offer parking.
Does 8307 E Vista De Valle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8307 E Vista De Valle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 E Vista De Valle have a pool?
No, 8307 E Vista De Valle does not have a pool.
Does 8307 E Vista De Valle have accessible units?
No, 8307 E Vista De Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 E Vista De Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 E Vista De Valle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College