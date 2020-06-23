8307 E Vista De Valle

Amenities
Awesome Remodeled Home in Pinnacle Peak Country Club. Great corner lot! Main house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Detached Guest house has bedroom, bathroom and light kitchen. Stylish upgrades include wood flooring, granite, stainless steel appliances, kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Guard Gated Community in a Golf Course Development within walking distance to fine dining, shopping, and easy access to 101. This is a must see!! Available 12/7/2018. Refundable Deposits: Security $2800, Cleaning $300. Non Refundable: One Time Admin Fee: $200, Application Fee $40 per adult.