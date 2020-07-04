All apartments in Scottsdale
8307 E MONTEROSA Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

8307 E MONTEROSA Street

8307 East Monterosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

8307 East Monterosa Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
**New AC Unit April 2019** Landscaping and Pool Service included in rent. Classic Hallcraft brick home in Central Scottsdale. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in updated open floorplan. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite tile counters, bar seating and newer stainless appliances. Tile floors throughout main living area with wood laminate in bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been updated with stylish tile. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer. Master has walk-in closet and sliding door to backyard. Sparkling diving pool surrounded by green grass. Backyard also features two patios and mature landscaping. Newer roof (around 2011-2012). All new dual pane doors and windows. Very close to Old Town and Scottsdale's famous green belt where one can bike or run for miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 E MONTEROSA Street have any available units?
8307 E MONTEROSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 E MONTEROSA Street have?
Some of 8307 E MONTEROSA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 E MONTEROSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8307 E MONTEROSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 E MONTEROSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8307 E MONTEROSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8307 E MONTEROSA Street offer parking?
No, 8307 E MONTEROSA Street does not offer parking.
Does 8307 E MONTEROSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8307 E MONTEROSA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 E MONTEROSA Street have a pool?
Yes, 8307 E MONTEROSA Street has a pool.
Does 8307 E MONTEROSA Street have accessible units?
No, 8307 E MONTEROSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 E MONTEROSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 E MONTEROSA Street has units with dishwashers.

