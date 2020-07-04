8307 E MONTEROSA Street

Amenities

**New AC Unit April 2019** Landscaping and Pool Service included in rent. Classic Hallcraft brick home in Central Scottsdale. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in updated open floorplan. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite tile counters, bar seating and newer stainless appliances. Tile floors throughout main living area with wood laminate in bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been updated with stylish tile. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer. Master has walk-in closet and sliding door to backyard. Sparkling diving pool surrounded by green grass. Backyard also features two patios and mature landscaping. Newer roof (around 2011-2012). All new dual pane doors and windows. Very close to Old Town and Scottsdale's famous green belt where one can bike or run for miles.