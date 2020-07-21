All apartments in Scottsdale
8307 E KEIM Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

8307 E KEIM Drive

8307 East Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8307 East Keim Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful ground floor 3 bed 2 bath furnished rental in the heart of Scottsdale. Conveniently located in Central Scottsdale just minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale, 5 minutes away from Salt River Spring Training Fields and the Talking Stick Resort & Casino. 10 minutes away from Kierland Commons and TPC golf course. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with beautiful updated floors and newer furnishings. Enjoy the newly updated private back yard that faces the pool. Quiet community and less than 50 feet away from the pool this home has it all. Two spacious living rooms and plenty of assigned covered parking for you and your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 E KEIM Drive have any available units?
8307 E KEIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 E KEIM Drive have?
Some of 8307 E KEIM Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 E KEIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8307 E KEIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 E KEIM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8307 E KEIM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8307 E KEIM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8307 E KEIM Drive offers parking.
Does 8307 E KEIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8307 E KEIM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 E KEIM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8307 E KEIM Drive has a pool.
Does 8307 E KEIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8307 E KEIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 E KEIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 E KEIM Drive has units with dishwashers.
