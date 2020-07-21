8307 E KEIM Drive

Amenities

Beautiful ground floor 3 bed 2 bath furnished rental in the heart of Scottsdale. Conveniently located in Central Scottsdale just minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale, 5 minutes away from Salt River Spring Training Fields and the Talking Stick Resort & Casino. 10 minutes away from Kierland Commons and TPC golf course. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with beautiful updated floors and newer furnishings. Enjoy the newly updated private back yard that faces the pool. Quiet community and less than 50 feet away from the pool this home has it all. Two spacious living rooms and plenty of assigned covered parking for you and your guests.