8286 E Hoverland Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace internet access furnished

***Very Open and Bright Floor Plan *** Nicely Furnished *** Ideal location - close to Loop 101. This is a care-free residence with yard maintenance, pest control service, and HOA fees included. No utilities, cable tv, internet, or telephone included. Master/King, 2nd Bedroom/Queen, 3rd Bedroom/Twin with trundle. World famous Grayhawk golfing community with hiking trails, parks and numerous activities close at hand! ** 12 months minimum rental ** NEW CARPETING - sorry, No Pets. Floor Plan under ''Documents'' tab.