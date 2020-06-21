All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8286 E Hoverland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8286 E Hoverland Road
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

8286 E Hoverland Road

8286 East Hoverland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8286 East Hoverland Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
***Very Open and Bright Floor Plan *** Nicely Furnished *** Ideal location - close to Loop 101. This is a care-free residence with yard maintenance, pest control service, and HOA fees included. No utilities, cable tv, internet, or telephone included. Master/King, 2nd Bedroom/Queen, 3rd Bedroom/Twin with trundle. World famous Grayhawk golfing community with hiking trails, parks and numerous activities close at hand! ** 12 months minimum rental ** NEW CARPETING - sorry, No Pets. Floor Plan under ''Documents'' tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8286 E Hoverland Road have any available units?
8286 E Hoverland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8286 E Hoverland Road have?
Some of 8286 E Hoverland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8286 E Hoverland Road currently offering any rent specials?
8286 E Hoverland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8286 E Hoverland Road pet-friendly?
No, 8286 E Hoverland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8286 E Hoverland Road offer parking?
Yes, 8286 E Hoverland Road does offer parking.
Does 8286 E Hoverland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8286 E Hoverland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8286 E Hoverland Road have a pool?
No, 8286 E Hoverland Road does not have a pool.
Does 8286 E Hoverland Road have accessible units?
No, 8286 E Hoverland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8286 E Hoverland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8286 E Hoverland Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College