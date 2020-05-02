8238 E WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Come and enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer from the restaurants to the shopping to the nightlife! This property offers 4 bedrooms and three full bathrooms that can sleep up to 10. Enjoy the great open floor plan, Plenty of seating. Gorgeous kitchen has Quartz counters, an abundance of custom white shaker cabinets, chevron back splash, SS appliances, center island with breakfast bar. Sizable bedrooms to accommodate your group. The backyard is an entertainers delight with a large brick paved covered patio, pool and grass area. Relaxation Guaranteed! Hang out on a lounge chair poolside or start up a game of cornhole on the lawn, grab a bike or scooter and head to Old Town Scottsdale to take advantage of the amazing shops, restaurants and bars.