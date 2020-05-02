All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8238 E WILSHIRE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

8238 E WILSHIRE Drive

8238 East Wilshire Drive · (602) 980-0556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8238 East Wilshire Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Come and enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer from the restaurants to the shopping to the nightlife! This property offers 4 bedrooms and three full bathrooms that can sleep up to 10. Enjoy the great open floor plan, Plenty of seating. Gorgeous kitchen has Quartz counters, an abundance of custom white shaker cabinets, chevron back splash, SS appliances, center island with breakfast bar. Sizable bedrooms to accommodate your group. The backyard is an entertainers delight with a large brick paved covered patio, pool and grass area. Relaxation Guaranteed! Hang out on a lounge chair poolside or start up a game of cornhole on the lawn, grab a bike or scooter and head to Old Town Scottsdale to take advantage of the amazing shops, restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive have any available units?
8238 E WILSHIRE Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8238 E WILSHIRE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive does offer parking.
Does 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8238 E WILSHIRE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity