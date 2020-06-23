All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:17 PM

8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue

8234 East Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8234 East Desert Cove Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sundown Ranchos

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
Fully Furnished. A truly perfect Arizona retreat! Extremely private 5 bedroom 4 bath home on a 1 acre corner lot with sparkling pool. No other 5 bedroom homes in the area, wonderful opportunity to have a home with everything you need! 2 Master suites plus 3 additional bedrooms, High end finishes including travertine throughout, granite counter tops, Viking and Dacor appliances. Includes dishes, linens, all appliances. Spacious and open rooms, ideal floor plan to enjoy the sunsets and entertaining. Expansive covered patio, resort style pebble etc pool, putting green, lush backyard, RV parking. Nestled in a fantastic quiet location in Scottsdale with golf, hiking, 101 freeway, plenty of shops, restaurant, dining, entertainment options just minutes away. All around stunning property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College