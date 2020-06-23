8234 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green

Fully Furnished. A truly perfect Arizona retreat! Extremely private 5 bedroom 4 bath home on a 1 acre corner lot with sparkling pool. No other 5 bedroom homes in the area, wonderful opportunity to have a home with everything you need! 2 Master suites plus 3 additional bedrooms, High end finishes including travertine throughout, granite counter tops, Viking and Dacor appliances. Includes dishes, linens, all appliances. Spacious and open rooms, ideal floor plan to enjoy the sunsets and entertaining. Expansive covered patio, resort style pebble etc pool, putting green, lush backyard, RV parking. Nestled in a fantastic quiet location in Scottsdale with golf, hiking, 101 freeway, plenty of shops, restaurant, dining, entertainment options just minutes away. All around stunning property.