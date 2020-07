Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub internet access

An incredible fully furnished 4 Bed, 3 bath home in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. This home was painstakingly renovated and decorated with serious attention to detail. There are 2 master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and direct backyard access. Enjoy breakfast on the patio, and sip wine in the hot tub at night! This is one of the best rental homes we've seen in a long time! Rent includes water, trash, DirecTV, Internet, Landscaping, and electric (cap applies to electric).