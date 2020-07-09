All apartments in Scottsdale
8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

8216 East Del Caverna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8216 East Del Caverna Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Superb location in highly desirable McCormick Ranch. Enjoy a wonderful furnished patio home in Heritage Village while being perfectly situated for all that Scottsdale has to offer. Walk to the community lake, enjoy tennis and swimming within steps of the home. Close to spring training, shopping, dining, golf, recreation, etc. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has updated tile flooring, open concept floorplan, updated bathrooms, a roomy master, newer appliances, etc. Seasonal rates higher in peak months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have any available units?
8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have?
Some of 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offers parking.
Does 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have a pool?
No, 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
