8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

Amenities
Superb location in highly desirable McCormick Ranch. Enjoy a wonderful furnished patio home in Heritage Village while being perfectly situated for all that Scottsdale has to offer. Walk to the community lake, enjoy tennis and swimming within steps of the home. Close to spring training, shopping, dining, golf, recreation, etc. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has updated tile flooring, open concept floorplan, updated bathrooms, a roomy master, newer appliances, etc. Seasonal rates higher in peak months.