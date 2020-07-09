8216 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Superb location in highly desirable McCormick Ranch. Enjoy a wonderful furnished patio home in Heritage Village while being perfectly situated for all that Scottsdale has to offer. Walk to the community lake, enjoy tennis and swimming within steps of the home. Close to spring training, shopping, dining, golf, recreation, etc. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has updated tile flooring, open concept floorplan, updated bathrooms, a roomy master, newer appliances, etc. Seasonal rates higher in peak months.