8214 E Meadowbrook Ave

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

SLEEK MODERN OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM RENOVATION!



Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. BRAND NEW AWARD WINNING DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION! Sleek modern 4 bedroom 3 bath renovated home in the middle of Old Town Scottsdale. 3 minutes to the best local attractions; dining, hiking, golfing, 100s of restaurants, cafes, outdoor activities, entertainment and more! Large open concept & entertaining area, new designer kitchen, new appliances, multiple flat screen TVs, brand new private pool, outdoor dining, lounge chairs, yard games and more! Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

