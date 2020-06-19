All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8214 E Meadowbrook Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8214 E Meadowbrook Ave

8214 East Meadowbrook Avenue · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8214 East Meadowbrook Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Available 07/01/20 SLEEK MODERN OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM RENOVATION! - Property Id: 269689

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. BRAND NEW AWARD WINNING DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION! Sleek modern 4 bedroom 3 bath renovated home in the middle of Old Town Scottsdale. 3 minutes to the best local attractions; dining, hiking, golfing, 100s of restaurants, cafes, outdoor activities, entertainment and more! Large open concept & entertaining area, new designer kitchen, new appliances, multiple flat screen TVs, brand new private pool, outdoor dining, lounge chairs, yard games and more! Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269689
Property Id 269689

(RLNE5736727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave have any available units?
8214 E Meadowbrook Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave have?
Some of 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8214 E Meadowbrook Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave has a pool.
Does 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8214 E Meadowbrook Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity