8214 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

WOW!! LOCATION LOCATION !! AND OVER AN ACRE LOT... A GREAT PART IT FENCED IN WITH A GOOD SIZE DIVING POOL AND GRASS..POOL RECENTLY RECOATED. LOW MAINENIANCE DESERT FRONT. GREAT SCHOOLS AND LARGE LOTS ALL AROUND YOU AND YET JUST NORTH OF SHEA!! OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA STORAGE ON SITE. EASY ACCESS OFF 101.. CLOSE TO MEDICAL FACILTIES ON SHEA.. SHOPPING AND RESTURANTS ALL AROUND!! RENT INCLUDES PEST CONTROL, POOL AND QUARTERLY YARD MAINTENANCE TENANTS MAINTAINS REAR GRASS YARD! ALARM SYSTEM INSTALLED BUT NOT BEING USED.. BUT YOU COULD ACTIVATE IT, IF YOU WANTED. EXCELLENT SPACE FOR THE RV WITH A POWER HOOK UP ALREADY IN PLACE!! BRING YOU PUPPY WE HAVE THE YARD FOR IT!!