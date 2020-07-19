All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8206 East Del Camino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8206 East Del Camino Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8206 East Del Camino Drive

8206 East Del Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8206 East Del Camino Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Entertainer's dream home in Scottsdale's desirable Island at McCormick Ranch. From its grand old-world doorway entering your palatial living room with floor to vaulted-ceiling views of your private front courtyard, tile throughout most of the home, 3 custom designed skylights and large bedrooms. Kitchen has no refrigerator. Your spacious kitchen and family rooms look out onto your green backyard with citrus trees, Private pool, and extended covered patio for entertaining - this home has it all! Built-in cabinets in garage offer plenty of extra storage, and north/south exposure serves to complement this beautiful home in an extraordinary lake neighborhood. This home is tucked away on a quiet street near beautiful Lake Margherite!

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2500
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: **NO PETS PER OWNER**
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.75%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 East Del Camino Drive have any available units?
8206 East Del Camino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8206 East Del Camino Drive have?
Some of 8206 East Del Camino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 East Del Camino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8206 East Del Camino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 East Del Camino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 East Del Camino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8206 East Del Camino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8206 East Del Camino Drive offers parking.
Does 8206 East Del Camino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 East Del Camino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 East Del Camino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8206 East Del Camino Drive has a pool.
Does 8206 East Del Camino Drive have accessible units?
No, 8206 East Del Camino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 East Del Camino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 East Del Camino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College