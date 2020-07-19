8206 East Del Camino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



Entertainer's dream home in Scottsdale's desirable Island at McCormick Ranch. From its grand old-world doorway entering your palatial living room with floor to vaulted-ceiling views of your private front courtyard, tile throughout most of the home, 3 custom designed skylights and large bedrooms. Kitchen has no refrigerator. Your spacious kitchen and family rooms look out onto your green backyard with citrus trees, Private pool, and extended covered patio for entertaining - this home has it all! Built-in cabinets in garage offer plenty of extra storage, and north/south exposure serves to complement this beautiful home in an extraordinary lake neighborhood. This home is tucked away on a quiet street near beautiful Lake Margherite!



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2500

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 400

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: **NO PETS PER OWNER**

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 1.75%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.