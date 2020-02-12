All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive.
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:21 AM

8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

8185 East Del Caverna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8185 East Del Caverna Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is not your typical rental property. Perfectly situated on an interior N/S facing lot in the highly desirable McCormick Ranch. Clean, updated and ready for immediate move-in. White cabinets, updated kitchen appliances, wood floors, newer carpet, washer, dryer and fresh paint. Two sliding glass doors lead to the oversized patio which spans the entire length of the house and is completely fenced with block and iron fencing to provide expansive views of the lush community green spaces. Two car garage with opener, steps from one of the two heated community pools, tennis courts, walking and biking trails and all of the amenities McCormick Ranch has to offer. Close to the 101 freeway, fabulous eating and all of the culture and entertainment Scottsdale has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have any available units?
8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have?
Some of 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offers parking.
Does 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has a pool.
Does 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
