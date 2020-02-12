8185 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This is not your typical rental property. Perfectly situated on an interior N/S facing lot in the highly desirable McCormick Ranch. Clean, updated and ready for immediate move-in. White cabinets, updated kitchen appliances, wood floors, newer carpet, washer, dryer and fresh paint. Two sliding glass doors lead to the oversized patio which spans the entire length of the house and is completely fenced with block and iron fencing to provide expansive views of the lush community green spaces. Two car garage with opener, steps from one of the two heated community pools, tennis courts, walking and biking trails and all of the amenities McCormick Ranch has to offer. Close to the 101 freeway, fabulous eating and all of the culture and entertainment Scottsdale has to offer.