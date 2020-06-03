8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub tennis court

Located in the guard-gated N. Scottsdale premier neighborhood of Grayhawk. Three bedrooms (two master suites), three full baths, three-way split for privacy. Master suites each have exits with patios. Formal LR/DR, bright sunny kitchen, huge island with breakfast bar and nook opens to cozy family room w/fireplace. Counter space, cabinets and work area in kitchen, along with ample storage in walk-in pantry. Double oven, cooktop and microwave. Backyard is paradise with lush vegetation, firepit, pergola, covered patio and available water feature. Community has heated pool & spa, walking trails and tennis courts. Front yard maintenance is included in the HOA. Power source to plug in electric car.