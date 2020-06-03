All apartments in Scottsdale
8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive

8182 East Sierra Pinta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8182 East Sierra Pinta Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the guard-gated N. Scottsdale premier neighborhood of Grayhawk. Three bedrooms (two master suites), three full baths, three-way split for privacy. Master suites each have exits with patios. Formal LR/DR, bright sunny kitchen, huge island with breakfast bar and nook opens to cozy family room w/fireplace. Counter space, cabinets and work area in kitchen, along with ample storage in walk-in pantry. Double oven, cooktop and microwave. Backyard is paradise with lush vegetation, firepit, pergola, covered patio and available water feature. Community has heated pool & spa, walking trails and tennis courts. Front yard maintenance is included in the HOA. Power source to plug in electric car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive have any available units?
8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive have?
Some of 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive offers parking.
Does 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive has a pool.
Does 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8182 E SIERRA PINTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
