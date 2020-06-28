All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

8174 E RITA Drive

8174 East Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8174 East Rita Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a large den. Great backyard for BBQ's. This home has a number of upgrades including granite countertop, tile flooring throughout the common area's, large corner lot, beautiful landscaping, garage storage cabinets and many more. The home is located only blocks away from TPC golf course and a large park. Active people and golfer's come and see for yourself! Access to the 101 will get you anywhere in the valley in under 30 minutes. Property will get new flooring in bedrooms, interior paint, hardware in bathrooms, fans, and more. This is a great landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8174 E RITA Drive have any available units?
8174 E RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8174 E RITA Drive have?
Some of 8174 E RITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8174 E RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8174 E RITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8174 E RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8174 E RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8174 E RITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8174 E RITA Drive offers parking.
Does 8174 E RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8174 E RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8174 E RITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8174 E RITA Drive has a pool.
Does 8174 E RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8174 E RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8174 E RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8174 E RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
