8174 E RITA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a large den. Great backyard for BBQ's. This home has a number of upgrades including granite countertop, tile flooring throughout the common area's, large corner lot, beautiful landscaping, garage storage cabinets and many more. The home is located only blocks away from TPC golf course and a large park. Active people and golfer's come and see for yourself! Access to the 101 will get you anywhere in the valley in under 30 minutes. Property will get new flooring in bedrooms, interior paint, hardware in bathrooms, fans, and more. This is a great landlord!