Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

8135 E DEL JOYA Drive

8135 East Del Joya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8135 East Del Joya Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

Currently tenant occupied. This unfurnished home will be available October 3rd. Open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath patio home in the desirable McCormick Ranch area. Newer tile throughout the common areas - living room, family room, dining room and kitchen. Master bedroom split from other bedrooms. Brand new HVAC system. Easy to maintain backyard that backs to a walking path. 2 car garage. The home is close to shopping, dining and the McCormick Ranch green belt. Small dogs considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

