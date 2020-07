Amenities

Excellent opportunity in the heart of Scottsdale. This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath is a single story home with a split floor plan & attached 2 car garage! The kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar and an eat in kitchen. The luxurious master retreat has a custom bath & closet. Easy access to the laundry room & garage. Well manicured, fully landscaped private back yard. Just down the street is access to the Chaparral/Jackrabbit Park and bike path.