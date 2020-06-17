8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue

Amenities

4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS (ONE EN-SUITE) & POOL, LOCATED IN PRIME SOUTH SCOTTSDALE LOCATION!!Just released for lease, brought to market by 'MwM'! Master bedroom opens onto it's own patio & fire pit. Large entertainment areas, Dining room off the fully equipped kitchen (with pantry), opens onto covered patio to take in the AZ sun. Enjoy private FENCED POOLl and large grassy area. 2 car garage, with epoxy floors. Plenty off street parking. Located on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street in Scottsdale School District, This over 2000 Sq.ft home has New floors, New appliances, incl washer and dryer. You will be highly impressed from the moment you enter! Easy to show!! LONG TERM LEASE preferred & EASY TO APPLY!!