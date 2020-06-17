All apartments in Scottsdale
8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue
8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue

8115 East Edgemont Avenue · (602) 697-7663
Scottsdale
Location

8115 East Edgemont Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2029 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS (ONE EN-SUITE) & POOL, LOCATED IN PRIME SOUTH SCOTTSDALE LOCATION!!Just released for lease, brought to market by 'MwM'! Master bedroom opens onto it's own patio & fire pit. Large entertainment areas, Dining room off the fully equipped kitchen (with pantry), opens onto covered patio to take in the AZ sun. Enjoy private FENCED POOLl and large grassy area. 2 car garage, with epoxy floors. Plenty off street parking. Located on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street in Scottsdale School District, This over 2000 Sq.ft home has New floors, New appliances, incl washer and dryer. You will be highly impressed from the moment you enter! Easy to show!! LONG TERM LEASE preferred & EASY TO APPLY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue have any available units?
8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue have?
Some of 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue has a pool.
Does 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8115 E EDGEMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
