Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8113 E Whitton Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

8113 E Whitton Ave

8113 East Whitton Avenue · (480) 495-1905
Location

8113 East Whitton Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $4200 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,200

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 CHARMING 5 BEDROOM OLD TOWN HOME - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 260645

Brand new large 5 Bedroom home, perfectly situated in Scottsdale, 3 minutes to Old Town and hundreds of entertainment options! Take a quick Uber or scooter ride to Old town and enjoy hundreds of restaurants, shops, cafes, Fashion Square mall, Entertainment District and more! The home offers a large open concept floor plan to easily accommodate larger groups as well as brand new everything inside the home! Outside there is large patio space with an outdoor fireplace and sitting area. Contact today!
Property Id 260645

(RLNE5868954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 E Whitton Ave have any available units?
8113 E Whitton Ave has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8113 E Whitton Ave have?
Some of 8113 E Whitton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 E Whitton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8113 E Whitton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 E Whitton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8113 E Whitton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8113 E Whitton Ave offer parking?
No, 8113 E Whitton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8113 E Whitton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 E Whitton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 E Whitton Ave have a pool?
No, 8113 E Whitton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8113 E Whitton Ave have accessible units?
No, 8113 E Whitton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 E Whitton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 E Whitton Ave has units with dishwashers.
