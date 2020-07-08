8113 E Whitton Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 CHARMING 5 BEDROOM OLD TOWN HOME - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 260645
Brand new large 5 Bedroom home, perfectly situated in Scottsdale, 3 minutes to Old Town and hundreds of entertainment options! Take a quick Uber or scooter ride to Old town and enjoy hundreds of restaurants, shops, cafes, Fashion Square mall, Entertainment District and more! The home offers a large open concept floor plan to easily accommodate larger groups as well as brand new everything inside the home! Outside there is large patio space with an outdoor fireplace and sitting area. Contact today!
