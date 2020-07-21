All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

8113 E Arlington Rd

8113 East Arlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

8113 East Arlington Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Scottsdale Home!!! - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is located in a highly desirable Scottsdale neighborhood with close proximity to Paradise Valley and McCormick Ranch! The home boasts tile flooring throughout and has been recently painted. With updated fixtures throughout, a larger laundry room, 2 car attached garage and low maintenance landscaping, this home won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5101954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 E Arlington Rd have any available units?
8113 E Arlington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 8113 E Arlington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8113 E Arlington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 E Arlington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8113 E Arlington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8113 E Arlington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8113 E Arlington Rd offers parking.
Does 8113 E Arlington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 E Arlington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 E Arlington Rd have a pool?
No, 8113 E Arlington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8113 E Arlington Rd have accessible units?
No, 8113 E Arlington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 E Arlington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8113 E Arlington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 E Arlington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 E Arlington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
