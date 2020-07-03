All apartments in Scottsdale
8106 E CYPRESS Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM

8106 E CYPRESS Street

8106 East Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

8106 East Cypress Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL SCOTTSDALE RENTAL IN AN AWESOME LOCATION. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous Ranch Style 3bd/2ba home WITH A DEN features an open concept floorplan ,remodeled bathrooms, updated stainless steel appliances, brand new carpet and wood blinds giving it a verymodern/contemporary look and feel! This Home has reverse osmosis water filter, tuff shed and a brand new remodeled backyard oasis.Situated in an amazing and quiet neighborhood, quick access to the 202 & 101 freeways and is only minutes away from Old TownScottsdale, the San Francisco Giants Stadium, Fashion Square,trendy restaurants and nightlife.View Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 E CYPRESS Street have any available units?
8106 E CYPRESS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 E CYPRESS Street have?
Some of 8106 E CYPRESS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 E CYPRESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
8106 E CYPRESS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 E CYPRESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 8106 E CYPRESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8106 E CYPRESS Street offer parking?
Yes, 8106 E CYPRESS Street offers parking.
Does 8106 E CYPRESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8106 E CYPRESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 E CYPRESS Street have a pool?
Yes, 8106 E CYPRESS Street has a pool.
Does 8106 E CYPRESS Street have accessible units?
No, 8106 E CYPRESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 E CYPRESS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8106 E CYPRESS Street has units with dishwashers.

