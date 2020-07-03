8106 E CYPRESS Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL SCOTTSDALE RENTAL IN AN AWESOME LOCATION. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous Ranch Style 3bd/2ba home WITH A DEN features an open concept floorplan ,remodeled bathrooms, updated stainless steel appliances, brand new carpet and wood blinds giving it a verymodern/contemporary look and feel! This Home has reverse osmosis water filter, tuff shed and a brand new remodeled backyard oasis.Situated in an amazing and quiet neighborhood, quick access to the 202 & 101 freeways and is only minutes away from Old TownScottsdale, the San Francisco Giants Stadium, Fashion Square,trendy restaurants and nightlife.View Today!