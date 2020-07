8100 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME ON GREENBELT W/IN GUARD GATED COM., 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS & DEN. Lg KITCHEN W/BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN SINK & COOK TOP. STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, BUILT/IN MICRO, OVEN & PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. BREAKFAST NOOK OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE FRONT COURTYARD. ENTER INTO SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM W/VAULTED CEILINGS, GORGEOUS FIREPLACE & DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD PATIO. MASTER SUITE W/PATIO ENTRANCE, 2 WALK/IN CLOSETS, SEP. TUB & SHOWER, DUAL VANITY. LARGE 2ND BEDROOM IS SPLIT FROM THE MASTER, FULL 2ND BATH W/DUAL VANITY, DEN W/BUILT IN DESK. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT COMMON AREA W/CARPET IN BEDROOMS, INSIDE LAUNDRY W/WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED, PLUS A 2 CAR DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE. NEW INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT!