Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8069 E VIA BONITA Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

8069 E VIA BONITA Drive

8069 East via Bonita · No Longer Available
Location

8069 East via Bonita, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
FURNISHED. Fabulous Home Great View!! Move in ready, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths plus den/office......all the upgrades you expect!! Located in a prime cul-de-sac lot with beautiful unobstructed views of the Golf Course and Mountains. Enjoy the beautiful evening sunsets from the large covered patio that includes an outdoor fireplace and BBQ with plenty of outdoor patio seating for entertaining and relaxing. Interior living space has an open concept with vaulted beamed ceilings, very spacious. Pool can be heated(utility cap applies). Off-season rate does not include utilities. 1st and last month's rent + all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to move-in during high season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive have any available units?
8069 E VIA BONITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive have?
Some of 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8069 E VIA BONITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive does offer parking.
Does 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive has a pool.
Does 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8069 E VIA BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
