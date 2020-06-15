All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

8039 E CHOLLA Street

8039 East Cholla Street · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
Location

8039 East Cholla Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sundown Ranchos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Short Term Rental - 4BR 2Bath Single Family Home w/ Heated Pool & Above Ground Spa. Entertainer's backyard with a large outdoor living space w/ mounted TV, biliard table / ping pong table, darts, BBQ Grill. Kids play area. Seasonal Pricing - $4500.00 to $10,500.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $250.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $300.00, Damage Waiver: $68.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License# 21248186

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 E CHOLLA Street have any available units?
8039 E CHOLLA Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 E CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 8039 E CHOLLA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 E CHOLLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8039 E CHOLLA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 E CHOLLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8039 E CHOLLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8039 E CHOLLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8039 E CHOLLA Street does offer parking.
Does 8039 E CHOLLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 E CHOLLA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 E CHOLLA Street have a pool?
Yes, 8039 E CHOLLA Street has a pool.
Does 8039 E CHOLLA Street have accessible units?
No, 8039 E CHOLLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 E CHOLLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8039 E CHOLLA Street has units with dishwashers.
