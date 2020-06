8012 E VIA CAMPO

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

FURNISHED!! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME OVERLOOKING MCCORMICK RANCH GOLF COURSE. LUSH RESORT STYLE GROUNDS WITH PRIVATE HEATED POOL . QUIET SERENE SETTING AND EVENING SUNSETS, LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, SKYLIGHTS & LOTS OF WINDOWS, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH A FULLY APPOINTED OFFICE/DEN - TRAVERTINE & GRANITE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH WONDERFUL VIEWS OF THE HEATED POOL & GOLF COURSE, FIREPLACE & 2 JACUZZI TUBS WITH AN 80 GALLON HIGH SPEED RECOVERY WATER HEATER, AN ABSOLUTELY LOVELY HOME!! VERY CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. MINUTES TO OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, FASHION SQUARE AND ALL THE FAMOUS SCOTTSDALE AMENITIES, QUICK ACCESS TO 101 FWY. 1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT + ALL DEPOSITS AND FEES REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.