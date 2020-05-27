All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7952 E QUILL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7952 E QUILL Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

7952 E QUILL Lane

7952 East Quill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7952 East Quill Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Grayhawk entertainer's dream home! Completely remodeled Master Bath, pictures coming soon! You'll love the open floor plan w/ soaring ceilings & large windows looking out on the private backyard oasis w/covered patio, Pebbletec Pool w/water feature & cozy gazebo! Kitchen opens to great room & is perfect for hosting parties or everyday use w/gorgeous granite counters, large island, breakfast bar, Kitchenaid stainless appliances & Jennair gas cooktop. Relax in your over sized Master Suite w/roman tub, stunning Travertine snail shower & HUGE closet. Front bedroom has adjacent sitting rm w/built-ins & is perfect for library or separate entertainment area! 3-car extended length garage has workshop, cabinets & epoxy floor. On premium, over sized corner lot across from community pool & spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7952 E QUILL Lane have any available units?
7952 E QUILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7952 E QUILL Lane have?
Some of 7952 E QUILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7952 E QUILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7952 E QUILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7952 E QUILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7952 E QUILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7952 E QUILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7952 E QUILL Lane offers parking.
Does 7952 E QUILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7952 E QUILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7952 E QUILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7952 E QUILL Lane has a pool.
Does 7952 E QUILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 7952 E QUILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7952 E QUILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7952 E QUILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College