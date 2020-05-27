7952 E QUILL Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Grayhawk entertainer's dream home! Completely remodeled Master Bath, pictures coming soon! You'll love the open floor plan w/ soaring ceilings & large windows looking out on the private backyard oasis w/covered patio, Pebbletec Pool w/water feature & cozy gazebo! Kitchen opens to great room & is perfect for hosting parties or everyday use w/gorgeous granite counters, large island, breakfast bar, Kitchenaid stainless appliances & Jennair gas cooktop. Relax in your over sized Master Suite w/roman tub, stunning Travertine snail shower & HUGE closet. Front bedroom has adjacent sitting rm w/built-ins & is perfect for library or separate entertainment area! 3-car extended length garage has workshop, cabinets & epoxy floor. On premium, over sized corner lot across from community pool & spa!