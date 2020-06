7950 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

COMPLEX HAS A FANTASTIC LOCATION TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE AND ALL THE BEST SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. GREAT AMENITIES WITH 9 HOLE PAR 3 GOLF COURSE THAT SURROUNDS THE PROPERTY, 3 POOLS, HIS & HER GYM, WOOD SHOP, ART STUDIO, LIBRARY AND MORE. NICE SPACIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED UNIT WITH WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS, WOOD LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. PLANTATION SHUTTERS. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER. TWO SINGLE BEDS IN GUEST ROOM. AND THERE WILL BE TWO SINGLE BEDS IN THE MASTER. WITH SEASONAL LEASE ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. PROPERTY LEASED FROM JAN 10th 2020 TO APRIL 10th OF 2020 & DEC 2020-MARCH 2021.