7944 E VISTA Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

LOCATION, LOCATION!! Recent remodeled light and bright modern patio home. Stunning gourmet kitchen features white shaker cabinetry, butcher block counters w/breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry,. Split floor plan w/ a large spacious master bedroom and backyard patio access, huge walk in closet, dual vessel sinks, frameless glass walk in shower. Secondary bedroom with walk in closet and private access to front patio. Large greatroom w/ brick fireplace, modern stained concrete flooring throughout, 2 atriums allowing natural light to shine , 2 car garage, w. laundry area and tons of cabinets. Community includes 2 heated pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse and workout facility. Close to golf, shopping, dinning, walking trails, a must see. Small dog allowed w/owner approval.