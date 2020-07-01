All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

7944 E VISTA Drive

7944 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7944 East Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION!! Recent remodeled light and bright modern patio home. Stunning gourmet kitchen features white shaker cabinetry, butcher block counters w/breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry,. Split floor plan w/ a large spacious master bedroom and backyard patio access, huge walk in closet, dual vessel sinks, frameless glass walk in shower. Secondary bedroom with walk in closet and private access to front patio. Large greatroom w/ brick fireplace, modern stained concrete flooring throughout, 2 atriums allowing natural light to shine , 2 car garage, w. laundry area and tons of cabinets. Community includes 2 heated pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse and workout facility. Close to golf, shopping, dinning, walking trails, a must see. Small dog allowed w/owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 E VISTA Drive have any available units?
7944 E VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7944 E VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7944 E VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7944 E VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7944 E VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 E VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7944 E VISTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7944 E VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7944 E VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 7944 E VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7944 E VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 E VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7944 E VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7944 E VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7944 E VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 E VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7944 E VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

