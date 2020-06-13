All apartments in Scottsdale
7940 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7940 E CAMELBACK Road

7940 East Camelback Road · (602) 989-1287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7940 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Charming 3rd Floor Scottsdale Shadows 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom/2 bath property! This is an end unit and the best deal is that the rent includes the AC during the warmer months. The kitchen was remodeled in 2015 and includes granite tile counters along with newer appliances. The bathrooms were updated in 2016 and new carpet and lighting fixtures in 2020! This is truly a resort like setting with a 9 hole executive golf course, 3 pools, lighted tennis courts, fitness center with a sauna, clubhouse and game room and an activities director. No pets. There is one underground parking space with an elevator up to the 3rd floor. and water are included in the rent, w/ addl electrical paid by the tenant. Scottsdale Shadows is in close proximity to Scottsdale Fashion Square, downtown Scottsdale & all the great shopping, recreation and dining that Scottsdale has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7940 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7940 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7940 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7940 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7940 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 7940 E CAMELBACK Road does offer parking.
Does 7940 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7940 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7940 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7940 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
