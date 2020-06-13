7940 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

Charming 3rd Floor Scottsdale Shadows 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom/2 bath property! This is an end unit and the best deal is that the rent includes the AC during the warmer months. The kitchen was remodeled in 2015 and includes granite tile counters along with newer appliances. The bathrooms were updated in 2016 and new carpet and lighting fixtures in 2020! This is truly a resort like setting with a 9 hole executive golf course, 3 pools, lighted tennis courts, fitness center with a sauna, clubhouse and game room and an activities director. No pets. There is one underground parking space with an elevator up to the 3rd floor. and water are included in the rent, w/ addl electrical paid by the tenant. Scottsdale Shadows is in close proximity to Scottsdale Fashion Square, downtown Scottsdale & all the great shopping, recreation and dining that Scottsdale has to offer!