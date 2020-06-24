7920 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table tennis court

Great fully renovated condo fully furnished with all new furniture, linens, kitchenware, towels etc. Amenities include: 3 heated pools (one covered), Jacuzzis, ping pong, billiards, cards, art room, ceramics, wood working, computer room, workout facility (hers and his), fully lighted tennis courts, library, 9 hole unlimited free golf on executive course, 26 miles of biking and hiking trails, underground parking and 24 hour guard attendant. Come enjoy the fantastic resort lifestyle this condo community has to offer with the best of Scottsdale in your backyard, walk to Fashion Square Mall, Safeway Grocery Store, free shuttle routes 3 days a week, best of Scottsdale dining and night clubs, Waterfront with all the arts and old town Scottsdale.