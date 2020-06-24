All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7920 E CAMELBACK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7920 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:51 AM

7920 E CAMELBACK Road

7920 East Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Shadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7920 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Great fully renovated condo fully furnished with all new furniture, linens, kitchenware, towels etc. Amenities include: 3 heated pools (one covered), Jacuzzis, ping pong, billiards, cards, art room, ceramics, wood working, computer room, workout facility (hers and his), fully lighted tennis courts, library, 9 hole unlimited free golf on executive course, 26 miles of biking and hiking trails, underground parking and 24 hour guard attendant. Come enjoy the fantastic resort lifestyle this condo community has to offer with the best of Scottsdale in your backyard, walk to Fashion Square Mall, Safeway Grocery Store, free shuttle routes 3 days a week, best of Scottsdale dining and night clubs, Waterfront with all the arts and old town Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7920 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7920 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7920 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7920 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7920 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 7920 E CAMELBACK Road offers parking.
Does 7920 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7920 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7920 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7920 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7920 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College